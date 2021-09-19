Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 10,699 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.62% of Hawaiian worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HA opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

