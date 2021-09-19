Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,131 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.18% of Primo Water worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 1,534,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

