Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,223 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $50,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $2,610,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

