Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 119,115 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of M.D.C. worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in M.D.C. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in M.D.C. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

