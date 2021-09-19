Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.87 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,434 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $48,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

CDNS stock opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,658,334 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.