Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57.92 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,707,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.86% of Cannae worth $57,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cannae by 7.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

