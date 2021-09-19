Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.