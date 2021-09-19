Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,976 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $51,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of TEL opened at $141.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

