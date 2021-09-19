Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,182 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $55,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 123.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $195.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

