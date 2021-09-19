Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $47,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 14.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.