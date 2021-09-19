Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 47.6% in August

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $57.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $613,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.