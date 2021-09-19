Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 3.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Professional by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,294 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Professional by 447.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Professional by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Professional has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

