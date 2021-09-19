ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 6.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 2,155,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,527,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,206 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,773,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 73,077 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

