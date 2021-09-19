ProximaX Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $124,549.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

