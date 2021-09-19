Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,161,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

PRU stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

