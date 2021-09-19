Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 21.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1,625.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after buying an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

