Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.55. 1,176,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,228. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.15 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

