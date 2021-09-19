Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 165,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,503. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72.

