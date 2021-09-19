Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,171,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

NYSE AWK traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.04. 1,962,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.