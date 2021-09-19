Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. 3,614,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.78. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.08 and a one year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

