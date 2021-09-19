Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 3,530 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 213.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after buying an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after buying an additional 611,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.80. 4,521,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

