Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,674 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.47.

The Allstate stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.03. 3,401,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.29.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

