Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Reduced by Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HFC. Barclays cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

HFC stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 54,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after buying an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

