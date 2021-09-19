Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $33.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $46.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $57.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $73.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,909.02 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,940.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,838.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,577.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

