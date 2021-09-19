Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issued By B. Riley

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SkillSoft stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

