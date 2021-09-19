Qcash Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $69.72 million and $172.76 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00070612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00119677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.00175422 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.06 or 0.07003520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,217.35 or 1.00176148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00833502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

