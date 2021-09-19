Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $175.30 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

