QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.60. 14,527,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

