Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.21.

NYSE:PWR opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.17. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Quanta Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 43,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

