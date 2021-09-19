Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

QIPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

