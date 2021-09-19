Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 213,356 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.