Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,173,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 273,024 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,677,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $495.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

