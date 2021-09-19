Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter worth about $1,996,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRTX stock opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 0.84. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

