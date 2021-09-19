Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 49,134 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,134 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $130,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STRO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

