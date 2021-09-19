Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $18.95 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.