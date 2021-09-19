Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $32.85 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00071357 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00120731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,684,385,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

