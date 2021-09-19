Raymond James Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.40

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DML. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

TSE DML opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.14. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$1,166,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,325. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,550 shares of company stock worth $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

