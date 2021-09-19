Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

NYSE:O opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 552,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after buying an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

