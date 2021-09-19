Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

