Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Acquires $56,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director John Bello bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, John Bello bought 135,000 shares of Reed’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00.

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $57.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 186.64% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. Analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REED. Roth Capital began coverage on Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

