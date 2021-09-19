Regis (NYSE:RGS) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Loop Capital

Regis (NYSE:RGS) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RGS opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Regis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regis by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regis by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Regis by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

