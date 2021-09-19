Relx (LON:REL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,220.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($29.00) and last traded at GBX 2,202 ($28.77), with a volume of 132888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,198 ($28.72).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,961.98. The company has a market capitalization of £42.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile (LON:REL)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

