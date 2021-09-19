Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $380,096,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $148,400,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.22. 1,164,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,610. Relx has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

