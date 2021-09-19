Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.00 ($45.88).

RNO opened at €28.76 ($33.83) on Friday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.61 and a 200-day moving average of €34.30.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

