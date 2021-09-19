Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 139.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $126.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

