ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.47. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.95. 917,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,373. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

