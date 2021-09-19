Reviewing A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Traeger and A. O. Smith’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $545.77 million 4.68 N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith $2.90 billion 3.59 $344.90 million $2.16 30.22

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of A. O. Smith shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of A. O. Smith shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and A. O. Smith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A A. O. Smith 13.69% 24.38% 14.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Traeger and A. O. Smith, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 A. O. Smith 1 3 2 0 2.17

Traeger presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.06%. A. O. Smith has a consensus target price of $63.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than A. O. Smith.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Traeger on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

