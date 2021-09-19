Reviewing ironSource (NYSE:IS) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ironSource alerts:

87.6% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ironSource and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.68 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -206.94

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -14.51% -13.43% -2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ironSource and Proofpoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89 Proofpoint 0 13 4 0 2.24

ironSource presently has a consensus price target of $11.37, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $163.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than ironSource.

Summary

ironSource beats Proofpoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.