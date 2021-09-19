Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.69.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

