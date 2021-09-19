Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Cactus worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 109,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

